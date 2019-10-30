Indiana State Museum exhibit to highlight opioid crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum says the many faces of the opioid crisis will be highlighted in an exhibit coming in February.

“FIX: Heartbreak and Hope Inside Our Opioid Crisis” will be at the museum from Feb. 1 through Feb. 7, 2021. More than 50 community partners from around the state are helping create the exhibit, a news release said.

“FIX invites visitors to unravel the crisis one step at a time, including the science and biology behind opioid use disorder, our nation’s history with other health crises, personal stories from individuals affected and an area focused on what recovery can look like,” the release said. “Through authentic and trustworthy information, interactive artwork and personal stories, the exhibit will work to build empathy and reduce stigma surrounding opioid use disorder. “

The museum’s release said the exhibit will be designed to engage ages 9 and older.

Panels discussion and town-hall-style meetings across the state will be conducted in addition to the exhibit.

The museum is at 650 W. Washington St.