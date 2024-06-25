Indiana State Museum to offer an adult summer camp

Two new exhibits are set to open this weekend at the Indiana State Museum. From the seas to the forest, you’ll be able to immerse yourself in the wild. Good Night Forest and Ancient Seas will open Saturday, June 8. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Museum)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers can get ready for an eventful Adult Summer Camp hosted by Indiana State Museum on July 12 from 7-9 p.m.

The program is inspired by the new exhibit, Good Night Forest. The nature-inspired exhibit debuted June 8 and features hand drawn illustrations from local artist, Penelope Dullaghan.

Museum goers can enjoy outdoor activities such as archery, axe throwing, bubble bowling and an obstacle course. Activities are not limited to outdoors; visitors can also make friendship bracelets and tie-dye bandanas.

The museum’s galleries will be open for guided after-hours tours and nighttime stargazing.

This program is open to visitors 21 and older. Tickets are $45 for non-members, with a 10% discount for Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites members. Each ticket will include admission to the museum, access to all activities, snacks and one drink ticket.

Space for the summer camp is limited, tickets are available at IndianaMuseum.org.