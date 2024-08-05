Indiana State Museum to showcase ‘Red Lines’ quilt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum is set to unveil a significant piece of Indianapolis’ racial and social history at the upcoming Walk the Block showcase this weekend.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view “Red Lines,” a quilt that stretches an impressive 426 feet in length.

The quilt, created by Lashawnda Crowe Storm, emerged from a discussion with Newfields during an event called “At the Crossroads.” This event focused on the history of food insecurity and the underlying causes, particularly the impact of redlining.

“We had a tense community discussion around the history of food insecurity and what’s the underlying aspect of that,” said Crowe Storm. “We really have to look at the history of redlining when we understand why some neighborhoods lack access to resources such as grocery stores, banks, and quality schools.”

Redlining was a discriminatory practice that color-coded neighborhoods, affecting where banks would lend money and where real estate agents would sell homes. Neighborhoods coded red were considered hazardous, while green, blue, and yellow denoted varying degrees of desirability.

“Redlining impacted neighborhoods, and by impacting neighborhoods, it impacted people,” said Kisha Tandy, assistant curator at the Indiana State Museum. “The legacy of redlining is what you see in this wonderful piece of art.”

The quilt originally served as a table runner for a community meal that brought together over 200 people to discuss food insecurity in Indianapolis. The meal was part of an effort to address the city’s ongoing struggle with food access despite being in a state known for its agricultural production.

Butter Art Fair was one of several community exhibitions of “Red Lines” before it made its way to the Indiana State Museum. Because of its size, the quilt is usually displayed in sections. This weekend will be the first time in five years that the entire quilt will be unrolled.

“It’s great to see the whole 400-plus feet come out again because we don’t get to see that too often,” Crowe Storm said. “It’s always important to keep in mind I didn’t do it by myself; I did it with an army of folks who believed we could do it, and we did it.”

Walk the Block will be held from Aug. 9-11, with viewing hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana State Museum. Tickets are available now. For more information, click here.