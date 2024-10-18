Indiana State Museum’s TAY/gate party profits will fund new exhibits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum’s TAY/gate is a party before the concert.

The goal is to hype up Swifties before each show with a “museum’s take” on a Taylor Swift party.

“We tell the stories of real people places and things,” said Katherine Kite, director of corporate relations for the Indiana State Museum. So, this is our way to tell that story of Taylor Swift in Indianapolis.”

This event will benefit the museum financially in a big way, and while Kite could not give an exact figure on the profits, she said it will have a lasting impact.

“We’ll be able to bring in a couple of new exhibits for the community going forward,” Kite said.

Kite said there will be a DJ, karaoke, activities, and themed food and drink.

“There will be a life-sized enchanted dress,” Kite said. “So, you can come into, step into it, wear the dress. They’ve also built a reputation shredder. [You] literally write it on a piece of paper. It’s a 12-foot box with four different shredders, and then you can see everyone else’s come together.”

The museum staff is excited and ready to welcome Taylor Swift and the Swifties, both local and visiting, to the Circle City.

“We knew people were excited, and we knew Swifties are really dedicated and excited about coming to see the concert, but about half of our guests are from outside of Indiana,” Kite said.

The party will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and staff expects 1,000 guests per day. Due to high demand, tickets are sold out.

There will be plenty of events around Lucas Oil Stadium leading up to the concert. Stick with WISH-TV over the next two weeks as we walk you through all of your options.

