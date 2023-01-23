Local

Indiana State Police accepting recruit applications

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Department is now accepting applications for its next class of recruits.

Applications have been down in recent years, and as a result, state police are ramping up recruiting efforts.

“The Indiana State Police is a large agency with several different aspects within law enforcement that you can do,” Master Trooper Ben Cook said. “(For example) our bomb squad is well-trained, well-equipped and is just one of the many things that you can do within ISP.”

The starting biweekly salary for recruits at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield is $1,807. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $51,000.

Recruits are offered a healthcare plan that includes dental, vision, and pharmacy. State police also offer a lifetime pension upon 25 years of service.

The application and the Physical Ability Test (PAT) assessment are combined components of this process. Both must be completed on or before April 29, 2023.

Qualifications include a valid Indiana driver’s license, the ability to make critical decisions under adverse or emergency conditions, being qualified to use department firearms and other weapons, and a working knowledge of criminal and traffic law and criminal procedures.

Visit the government jobs website to find out more and apply for the 84th Trooper Trainee class.