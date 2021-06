Local

Indiana State Police investigating death of Bartholomew County inmate

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Bartholomew County jail, they said Monday.

ISP says 47-year-old Gregory Leonard of Columbus, Indiana, was found unresponsive in the jail around 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital where he later died.

ISP says it is “normal practice” for them to be asked to investigate deaths inside correctional facilities.

The investigation is ongoing.