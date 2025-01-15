Indiana State Police investigating fatal crash on US 41 in Benton County

FOWLER, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 41 in Benton County on Tuesday.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, ISP troopers and deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and County Road 300 South in Benton County.

Investigators determined that a 1993 Chevrolet truck was traveling westbound on County Road 300 South. The investigation revealed that the Chevrolet failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection with U.S. 41. At that time, a 2019 Volvo semitruck tractor trailer was traveling northbound on U.S. 41. The Chevrolet collided with the passenger side of the Volvo, and both vehicles came to a stop off the roadway, northwest of the intersection.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene by the Benton County Coroner’s Office. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of family members.

The driver of the Volvo, identified as Roman Hnatyuk, 64, of Michigan, was uninjured in the crash.