Indiana State Police provides tips for avoiding deer on the roadway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s that time of the year for drivers to be aware of deer darting into and crossing the roadways.

Indiana State Police passed along a few safety tips to help drivers avoid a possible collision with a deer.

Be cautious while driving during dusk or dawn hours

Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, but can appear at any time, especially during the mating season, which is in full swing from October through December. Please remember though that deer can appear at any time. Everyone in the vehicle should be wearing their seat belts at all times, in case the driver needs to make a sudden stop.

Pay attention to deer crossing signs

Be alert and observe your surroundings for any signs of deer while on the road. Deer are abundant in forested areas, so it’s important to drive cautiously even if the driver is no longer in a deer-crossing zone.

Stay alert if a deer is spotted

Deer tend to travel in packs so if there is one deer, slow down, proceed with caution, and be prepared for more to follow. If a deer is spotted, slow down, tap your brakes to warn others, or flash lights and sound the horn to warn other motorists. It will give everyone an opportunity to slow down.

Take precautions when driving at night

If there is no oncoming traffic, Drivers should turn on their bright lights: Drivers will not only be able to see clearer, but they’ll have a greater chance of spotting a deer from a distance and allow the driver to react accordingly.

Don’t swerve to avoid hitting a deer

Drivers should not swerve to avoid a deer collision. By swerving, drivers put their self at risk for a worse collision with another motorist or running off the roadway. Drivers should brake firmly and stay in their lane.

Report the deer-vehicle collision

If a driver happens to get involved in an accident, the driver should contact local authorities to report it so they can get an accident report for the driver’s insurance company.

Remember: Deer are unpredictable and could dart into traffic at any time, so be alert at all times!

