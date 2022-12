Local

Indiana State Police: Responding to several accidents on I-70 due to black ice

An accident on I-70 near the 31 mile-marker. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to several accidents on I-70 Monday evening due to black ice.

Police are wanting the public to slow down and buckle up.

The accident shown in Sergeant Ames tweet shows an accident near the 31 mile-marker eastbound.