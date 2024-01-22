Indiana State Police: “Slow down and move over for flashing lights”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police (ISP) are concerned for trooper and civilian safety on highways after a series of crashes involving first responders across the state.

ISP Sergeant John Perrine said Indiana updated the law requiring drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles, including stopped civilian vehicles with flashers on, not just first responders with their lights.

ISP said Trooper Azariah Keith was hit by a suspected drunk driver after he helped another driver change a flat tire on the side of I-65 on Saturday night.

Armaandeep Singh, 22, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury.

“When incidents like this happen it’s a tragic reminder of the dangers that all of us, not just state police, but all emergency workers and anyone that finds themselves on the side of the highway face every single day,” said Perrine.

Perrine said Keith is alive with serious injuries, but he is expected to recover.

In the hours since the crash involving Keith, there were two more crashes involving first responders. A mile down I-65 another trooper’s vehicle was damaged in a hit-and-run a few hours after Keith was struck. The trooper connected to the second crash was outside of her vehicle and didn’t suffer any injuries.

In Elkhart, a teen is in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in another suspected drunk driving incident. The patrolman was released from the hospital after being sent for treatment.

“The possibility of something bad happening out there has increased and we need to do all we can to decrease those changes, and that would be relying on other drivers to do the right thing,” Perrine said. “Not just the legal thing because it’s the law, but the right thing, and that’s to slow down and move over anytime you see those emergency lights or anyone on the side of the road.”

Indiana State Police said two suspected drunk drivers in one night is a concern.

“We see the tragic consequences of people continually making those decisions because they feel like they’re invincible, they’re selfish, and they certainly don’t expect anything bad to happen,” Perrine said.

“But in the blink of an eye, lives get changed.”