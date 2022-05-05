Indiana State Police trooper arrested for battery charges

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of battery. He has posted bond.
Michael Meiser, 43, was taken to the Miami County Jail Thursday around 1:15 p.m.
Investigators say they received information that Meiser committed battery against an Indiana State Police employee.
Police say they gathered enough information for an arrest warrant to be issued.
Meiser is a 16-year-veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. Investigators say he has been assigned administrative duties until the case is completed.
Police have not provided any further information at this time.