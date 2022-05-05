Local

Indiana State Police trooper arrested for battery charges

by: Divine Triplett
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper was arrested for a misdemeanor charge of battery. He has posted bond.

Michael Meiser, 43, was taken to the Miami County Jail Thursday around 1:15 p.m.

Investigators say they received information that Meiser committed battery against an Indiana State Police employee.

Police say they gathered enough information for an arrest warrant to be issued.

Meiser is a 16-year-veteran of the Indiana State Police Department. Investigators say he has been assigned administrative duties until the case is completed.

Police have not provided any further information at this time.

