Local

Indiana State Police warn people of online puppy scams

WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: A seven week old Daschund cross puppy waits to be re-homed at the Cheshire Dogs Home on January 4, 2010 in Warrington, England. The puppy is one of hundreds waiting for a new home at the Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home and other animal shelters across Britain. There has been a huge surge in the number of abandoned pets over the Christmas and Winter period. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
by: Amani Gates
Posted: / Updated:

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking into reports of people being scammed after they buy puppies using social media platforms.

Some Hoosiers have reported that they think they are buying puppies from individuals who are selling them. Once the money is sent to an account they are told to pick up the puppy from an address. The buyer arrives to the location and realize it’s a scam and there’s no puppy.

Here are some tips for those interested in buying a puppy online:

  • Communicate with the seller
  • Meet the seller and puppy/dog
  • Get a contract and check references
  • Never wire money or use gift cards for payment
  • If the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam!

State Police say to be vigilant when purchasing anything online as scammers can be very persuasive on the internet. These scammers may pressure you or use fear into receiving any of your personal information.

Never give out your personal information such as your birthdate, Social Security number, or credit card information. Transactions made on a prepaid card or wire transfer are difficult to recover once sent, so be very cautious.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks around central Indiana

News /

‘Animals & All That Jazz’ returns to the Indianapolis Zoo tonight

Life.Style.Live! /

Trinity Haven provides safe housing, support for LGBTQ+ youth

Life.Style.Live! /

Person shot, killed at south side apartment complex

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.