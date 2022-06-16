Indiana State Police warn people of online puppy scams

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking into reports of people being scammed after they buy puppies using social media platforms.
Some Hoosiers have reported that they think they are buying puppies from individuals who are selling them. Once the money is sent to an account they are told to pick up the puppy from an address. The buyer arrives to the location and realize it’s a scam and there’s no puppy.
Here are some tips for those interested in buying a puppy online:
- Communicate with the seller
- Meet the seller and puppy/dog
- Get a contract and check references
- Never wire money or use gift cards for payment
- If the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam!
State Police say to be vigilant when purchasing anything online as scammers can be very persuasive on the internet. These scammers may pressure you or use fear into receiving any of your personal information.
Never give out your personal information such as your birthdate, Social Security number, or credit card information. Transactions made on a prepaid card or wire transfer are difficult to recover once sent, so be very cautious.