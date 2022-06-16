Local

Indiana State Police warn people of online puppy scams

WARRINGTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: A seven week old Daschund cross puppy waits to be re-homed at the Cheshire Dogs Home on January 4, 2010 in Warrington, England. The puppy is one of hundreds waiting for a new home at the Manchester and Cheshire Dogs Home and other animal shelters across Britain. There has been a huge surge in the number of abandoned pets over the Christmas and Winter period. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking into reports of people being scammed after they buy puppies using social media platforms.

Some Hoosiers have reported that they think they are buying puppies from individuals who are selling them. Once the money is sent to an account they are told to pick up the puppy from an address. The buyer arrives to the location and realize it’s a scam and there’s no puppy.

Here are some tips for those interested in buying a puppy online:

Communicate with the seller

Meet the seller and puppy/dog

Get a contract and check references

Never wire money or use gift cards for payment

If the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam!

State Police say to be vigilant when purchasing anything online as scammers can be very persuasive on the internet. These scammers may pressure you or use fear into receiving any of your personal information.

Never give out your personal information such as your birthdate, Social Security number, or credit card information. Transactions made on a prepaid card or wire transfer are difficult to recover once sent, so be very cautious.