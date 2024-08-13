Indiana State Teachers Association, staff union reach agreement after federal mediation

The Indiana Professional Staff Organization staged and informational picket on Monday ahead of negotiations with the Indiana State Teachers Association.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Teachers Association and its staff union reached a temporary agreement after the intervention of federal mediators.

The agreement between ISTA and the Indiana Professional Staff Organization, or PSO, was settled on Monday night.

The union represents 37 workers at the Indiana State Teachers Association offices. The PSO says that’s over half of the ISTA’s support staff.

PSO leaders threatened to go on strike against the union. It held an informational picket Monday morning before heading to the bargaining table. Its members were asking for better pay and working conditions.

Neither union has released the new terms yet. Members of the PSO still need to approve the agreement.

In a press release announcing the agreement, PSO president Becky Slayton says ISTA members supported the staff union throughout the negotiation process.

“This tentative agreement reflects the progress we’ve made together,” Slayton wrote. “We believe it represents a fair outcome for our dedicated staff.”

In a statement to News 8, ISTA President Keith Gambill confirms an agreement was reached.

“ISTA management has always trusted in the collective bargaining process,” Gambill wrote. “Through the help of a federal mediator we have reached a tentative agreement with our Professional Staff Organization.”

The PSO says it is still getting the terms of the potential contract to its membership. It will vote on the tentative agreement on Aug. 23.

The current contract expires next month.