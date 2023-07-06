Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith: funeral, procession, donations to family

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A funeral and procession to honor and celebrate the life of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase, is set for Friday.

The funeral, the final radio call, and the graveside service will air live Friday on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app, and the WISH-TV Facebook page.

Indiana State Police say family members, friends, community members, and more will gather from across the country to honor Smith.

They also say Smith will receive both police and military honors, as he served in the Indiana National Guard, as well.

Funeral arrangements

Visitation : 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood

: 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood Funeral : 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus.

: 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, following a police procession.

Procession map

Procession route for Aaron Smith

Indiana State Police released the procession route late Wednesday afternoon.

“Greenwood, IN – Friday July 7, 2023, Trooper Aaron Smith will be laid to rest with full honors during a ceremony beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Greenwood and concluding at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis. The public is encouraged to line the procession route to honor Trooper Smith’s sacrifice and support his family, friends and co-workers. The ceremonial tradition of passing under a Garrison Flag will occur near Whiteland High School on U.S. 31 just north of Whiteland Road. The public can park in the southwest parking lot of the high school and walk to a safe area along U.S. 31. The coach carrying the remains of Trooper Smith will pause under the flag at which time a radio call marking Trooper Smith off duty for the final time will occur. The estimated time for the procession to begin is 1:00 p.m. There are opportunities to view the procession near downtown Indianapolis as it passes through on West Street to New York Street, then north on Illinois. The public is asked to find a safe parking spot and do not block lanes of travel. Please do not stand in the roadway. “• Start at Emmanuel Church of Greenwood, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood, IN “• Exit church lot and turn west on to West Stones Crossing Road to S.R. 135.South on S.R. 135 to Whiteland Road. “• East on Whiteland Road to U.S 31 “• North on U.S. 31 where we will go by Whiteland High School and pass under the Garrison Flag. We will continue north into Greenwood then make a small right on to S. Madison Ave. “• North on S Madison Ave to roundabout, first exit east, Smith Valley Rd. Continue east on Smith Valley Road where we will pass by the neighborhood where Trooper Smith grew up. “• East on Smith Valley Rd and as you make the curve to left it turns into north bound S Emerson Ave. “• Continue north on S Emerson Ave where we will pass by Greenwood Airport to the left, to Stop 11 Rd. “• West on to Stop 11 Road which turns into E Meridian School Rd at East St. Continue west to S.R. 135. “• North on S.R 135 to Hanna Ave “• West on Hanna Ave to Bluff Rd “• North on Bluff Road to where it turns into West St. “• Continue north on West St passing IFD Station 13 at West St and Ohio St. Continue north on West St to New York St. “• East on New York St to Illinois St. “• North on Illinois St to 34th “• West on 34th St to entrance to Crown Hill Cemetery. *Note: The ramps from I-65 to Main Street and I-65 to County Line Road will be closed during the procession. The ramp from I-70 to West Street in Indianapolis will also be closed during the procession. News release from Indiana State Police issued 6:29 p.m. July 5, 2023

The community has been encouraged to line the route to honor the service and sacrifice of Smith.

Donations

Indiana State Police released information Monday about where to give money to help Smith’s family.

“An account to benefit the family of Trooper Aaron N. Smith has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) under ‘Aaron Smith Memorial Fund‘. Anyone can make a donation by stopping in the nearest IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268. There is a branch in Franklin, Trooper Smith’s hometown. To locate a branch near you click the link below: “https://www.imcu.com/connect/locations “Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization here: “https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=67UJVY86UNWZA “If you, your company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, please contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at: Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc. | 1710 South 10th Street | Noblesville, IN 46060 | (317) 431-0755“ Indiana State Police news release issued at 9:49 p.m. July 3, 2023

Related coverage