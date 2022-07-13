Local

Indiana students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores on statewide standardized tests given last spring, as results give a tentative bright spot after COVID-19 disruptions to classrooms over the past three school years.

Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education show the statewide percentage of students meeting their grade expectations for math climbing to 39.4% from 2021′s 36.9%.

The English proficiency levels rose to 41.2%, up from last year’s 40.5%. Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner says she believes teachers and students should be proud of their progress in recovering from the pandemic disruptions.