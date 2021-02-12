Indiana students pledge to build new friendships during national ‘No One Eats Alone Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Students across the country and Indiana will pledge to stop social isolation and bullying during national “No One Eats Alone Day.“

Maplewood and Stout Field Elementary schools in Wayne Township, including two schools in Fort Wayne will participate in virtual activities hosted by Managed Health Services (MHS).

Students will be encouraged to create new friendships.

There will be a bully prevention program performed by Young Actors Theatre to learn about social isolation and show the negative impact it can have on mental health and academic performance.

MHS said social isolation leads to bullying, self-harm and community violence as more students maybe experiencing those stressors during the pandemic.

“Even though we have been more isolated lately than in the past it is more important than ever to be kind to each other and inclusive to our peers,” said secretary of Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Dr. Jennifer Sullivan. “Whether we see each other everyday in person or through our computer screens. When we work together we can all help each other be healthier and happier individuals.”

Students will hear messages from health experts and from other students on the importance of being kind and inclusive.