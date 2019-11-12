Indiana Supreme Court issues ruling, suspensions of 3 judges involved in May shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Supreme Court has issued their disciplinary ruling against three southern Indiana judges involved in a May 1 shooting.

Judge Andrew Adams, who faced three counts of misconduct and is already under an interim suspension, will be suspended 60 days. The court said Adams will be reinstated as a judge in Clark County on Jan. 13, 2020.

Bradley Jacobs, also a Clark County judge, has been suspended 30 days beginning on Nov. 22 and ending on Dec. 23.

Crawford County judge Sabrina Bell has also been suspended 30 days for her role in the fight and shooting. Her suspension will also begin on Nov. 23 and be reinstated on Dec. 23.

Adams and Jacobs were shot just before 3:30 a.m. May 1 after an altercation near the parking lot of a downtown White Castle at 55 W. South St. Jacobs and Adams were shot when words were exchanged between the judges and two other men.

Charges were filed against two other men in the altercation, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, both from Indianapolis. Vazquez has been offered the same plea deal Adams received, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to court documents filed Oct. 10, Vazquez pleaded guilty to battery and will be on probation for 353 days following a 180-day service of home detention for an unrelated conviction.

All three men initially faced charges of battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

According to documents from the Indiana Supreme Court, as Kaiser and Vazquez drove by, they yelled something at the three judges. Bell responded by giving an obscene gesture.

Soon after, a heated, verbal altercation broke out and then a physical fight broke out before Adams and Jacobs were shot. Kaiser and Vazquez got back into their SUV and drove away from the scene before police arrived.

The Indiana Supreme Court has the final say on the disciplinary charges against the judges. They could suspend the charges, fine the judge or impose a permanent ban, keeping them from holding judicial office in the state of Indiana.