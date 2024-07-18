Indiana Supreme Court speeds up process for expedited mental health appeals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order establishing the Marion County Expedited Mental Health Appeals Pilot Project.

The two-year pilot project will begin taking cases on Sept. 1.

The goal of the program is to have more mental health appeals reviewed rather than dismissed due to timing.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush noted in the order that most appeals on a commitment order are dismissed as moot because they cannot reach a decision before 90 days.

“This timing challenge, however, may be overcome through innovative technology. In particular, artificial intelligence has advanced in the field of voice-to-text transcription, allowing transcripts to be available shortly after temporary commitment hearings. Marion County has been a pioneer in this effort, with a system in place that has the potential to serve as a viable mechanism for expediting these appeals,” Rush wrote in the order.

The project will allow for expedited mental health appeals under certain conditions.

Notice of expedited appeals should be filed no later than five days after entry of the temporary commitment order.

Petitions for rehearing are not permitted.

Petitions to transfer must be filed no later than 10 days after the Indiana Court of Appeals opinion.