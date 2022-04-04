Local

Indiana Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of man convicted of murdering Lawrence teenager

(A mugshot of Tighe Bibbs, who was convicted in 2021 of the murder of Shiloh Britton. (Photo Provided/Marion County Jail.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state’s highest court will not hear the appeal of the man convicted of murdering a 16-year-old girl from Lawrence.

The Indiana Supreme Court said Monday it has declined to hear the case of Tighe Bibbs.

A Marion County jury convicted Bibbs in April 2021 for the 2018 murder of Shiloh Britton.

Family members went to wake up Britton on the morning of Dec. 8, 2018, and found her in her bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She lived with her family at the Maison Gardens apartment complex, which is northwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

Police later learned that Britton had invited Bibbs, who was then 19 years old, to come to her apartment prior to her murder.

Surveillance video showed Bibbs entering and leaving Britton’s apartment two times on the night of Dec. 8. Cell phone records placed Bibbs in the area near Britton’s apartment at the time the murder occurred.

An Indiana Court of Appeals panel had previously rejected Bibbs’ argument that jury instructions in the case were faulty.

Bibbs is serving a 55-year prison sentence.