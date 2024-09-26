Indiana Task Force 1 arrives in Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 has arrived safely in the Florida Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall Thursday evening.

INTF-1 was activated this week by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support search and rescue efforts during and following the storm. The team departed Tuesday and was in place by Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post.

“We’re there to assist the locals with any needs. They’re most likely going to be overwhelmed with the storm surge with the storm coming through. We obviously work with and for them when we get there so as the need arises we will be ready to fill in a void and help out,” Jay Settergen, battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department, told News 8 on Tuesday.

Hurricane Helene is strengthening as it moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico and forecasters predict it will be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region. A hurricane of this strength can cause catastrophic damage with sustained winds of 130-156 mph and life-threatening storm surge. Emergencies have already been declared in Florida and Georgia and thousands of people in the path of the storm have been told to evacuate.

The remnants of Helene are expected to bring rain and winds across central Indiana on Friday, with rainy conditions continuing into the weekend.