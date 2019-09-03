Indiana Task Force 1 awaits Dorian’s arrival in Florida

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WISH) — A group of 80 people from central Indiana were instead in central Florida on Monday preparing to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

They are part of Indiana USAR Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue unit.

Because of the storm’s slow path, the team has had plenty of time for a little extra training.

The group was stationed 45 minutes northwest of Orlando on Monday evening and said they can be ready to move in 15 minutes.

Even with decades of experience, no one is sure what’s next.

“No two storms are alike, no two events are alike,” said Jay Settergren, the task force’s co-leader.

That’s especially true of a storm that boasted 185 mph winds late Sunday.

“Category 4 storm, those are really tough elements to go out and battle. You have to be on your game in order to be effective in doing this work,” said Settergren.

Indiana’s team is one of several staged around Florida.

Monday was spent testing equipment and reviewing topics like boat rescue and brushing up on FEMA’s data collection software that will supply information to President Donald Trump’s as part of his storm briefings.

“Hopefully there’s not a need but if there is, we’re ready to go to work,” Settergren said.

Settergren, a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Departmen, has three decades of experience.

“Thirty years later, it’s still exciting. It’s an opportunity for us to go out and make a difference and do something that may actually change the course of somebody’s life.”

He’s been a part of a dozen disaster responses.

Hurricane Florence in 2018 was one of the worst he’s ever seen: Swift water and tornadoes meant crews were often working in the night. But Dorian has the potential to be even worse.

“I’m taking 80 people out in harm’s way. We want to make sure we bring 80 people back,” Settergren said.

The group is made up of everyone from police dogs to trauma surgeons with 29 participating agencies and other private employers giving up their best members to help people who need it most.