Indiana Task Force 1 continues mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 continues to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

In a Sunday tweet, the team said it was conducting search operations in Fort Meyers and Fort Meyers Beach, two of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.

“The team is working neighborhood to neighborhood, clearing communities affected by Hurricane Ian. We have also listened to citizens tell us their stories of survival during the storm.”

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, crews like Indiana Task Force 1 have rescued more than 1,600 people statewide.

Deanne Criswell, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, says search and rescue operations in Florida will continue.

“While we certainly hope that we can continue to find more people alive and bring them out, we’re going to support the state and their needs as we continue to go house by house and make sure that everybody’s accounted for.”

Authorities have confirmed at least 68 deaths from Hurricane Ian. Sixty-one of those deaths were reported in Florida.