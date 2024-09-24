Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Task Force 1 departs for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

Indiana Task Force 1 departs for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 left Tuesday for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

According to a Facebook post, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the team to support search and rescue efforts during and following the coming storm.

Helene formed in the Caribbean and became a tropical storm on Tuesday. The storm was expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD officer returns to jail...
Crime Watch 8 /
Tropical Storm Helene expected to...
Weather Stories /
Medical research exhibit’s tour starts...
Multicultural News /
University of Indianapolis hosts Hispanic...
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage /
Indianapolis government employees negotiate for...
I-Team 8 /
Tornado-damaged school in Jay County...
I-Team 8 /
Following cancer screening guidelines
Health Spotlight /
Woman going to prison for...
Crime Watch 8 /