Indiana Task Force 1 departs for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 left Tuesday for Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.
According to a Facebook post, the Federal Emergency Management Agency activated the team to support search and rescue efforts during and following the coming storm.
Helene formed in the Caribbean and became a tropical storm on Tuesday. The storm was expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday.
