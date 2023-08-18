Indiana Task Force 1 leaves for Maui

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seventy members of Indiana Task Force 1 left Indianapolis early Friday morning for Maui, where they will help with search, rescue, and recovery efforts following last week’s deadly wildfires.

The team includes specialists from 16 central Indiana fire departments, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and civilian life. They will join two members of INTF-1 already in Maui.

Task force members spent Thursday night at an Indy-area hotel and left for Indianapolis International Airport just before 4 a.m. Friday.

The crew of 70 boarded a private charter plane that took off around 6:15 a.m. for Maui’s Kahului airport. A 9-hour nonstop flight will take them to the island, which is six hours behind Indianapolis.

Team members say they appreciate the support received from their fellow Hoosiers.

“It’s also nice knowing the Hoosiers here in Indiana are always looking to take care of people, even in states as far away as Hawaii. We feel that this is our opportunity to pitch in and be able to help as well,” Jay Settergren, task force leader, told News 8.

It’s unclear how long the team will remain in Maui or if other INTF-1 members will be deployed.

Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 urban search and rescue teams sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.