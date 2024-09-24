Indiana Task Force 1 to deploy to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene

This image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a cluster of storms located south of the Cayman Islands which are expected to strengthen in upcoming days, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. (NOAA via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 will be heading to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.

According to a Facebook post, INTF-1 has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support search and rescue efforts during and following the coming storm.

INTF-1 was set to deploy from task force headquarters to Florida Tuesday afternoon.

Helene formed in the Caribbean on Tuesday and was expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday.