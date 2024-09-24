Indiana Task Force 1 to deploy to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 will be heading to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Helene.
According to a Facebook post, INTF-1 has been activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support search and rescue efforts during and following the coming storm.
INTF-1 was set to deploy from task force headquarters to Florida Tuesday afternoon.
Helene formed in the Caribbean on Tuesday and was expected to make landfall in Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday.
