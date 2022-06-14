Local

Indiana tech ecosystem on global stage

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s growing technology ecosystem is garnering attention at London Tech Week, a global summit exploring the power and growing innovation of all things tech. The state’s efforts to advance entrepreneurial efforts were highlighted by California-based Startup Genone, a policy advisory and research organization, that released its 2022 Global Startup Ecosystem Report.

The Hoosier State was ranked as a Global Top 40 Emerging Ecosystem. The ranking is based on venture capital funding, affordability, and a business-friendly climate.

“The Start Up Genome Top 40 ranking is an exciting validation of the hard work of our entrepreneurs—but there is still more, as a state, we can do,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “We are leaning in and finding innovative new ways to enable our immensely talented young people to propel our economy forward.”

Indiana also placed high on several subsets, including named as a Top 15 North American Ecosystem in Affordable Talent. The state is also ranked as a Top 20 North American Ecosystem in “Bang for Buck,” which indicates how much tech funding startups are able to secure in venture capital.

In November, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. commissioned a study with Startup Genome to examine Indiana’s entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem development. It looked at strengths and weaknesses and create benchmarks against peers and top global startup ecosystems.

“We are excited about Indiana’s startup community’s future because of the increasing investment in its innovative entrepreneurs,” said JF Gauthier, founder and CEO of Startup Genome.

Click here to learn more about the GSE report.