Indiana to hold back on adding capacity at restaurants, bars, entertainment sites

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday that Indiana is holding steady on its four basic principles for recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, but won’t go to the final Stage 5 of its recovery plan.

Instead, the state will move to Stage 4.5 from July 4-17.

That means a temporary pause on increasing capacity in restaurant dining rooms, bars and entertainment venues as planned to start July 4.

Dining room service will remain at up to 75% capacity as long as social distancing is observed.

Bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues will remain at 50% capacity and social distancing practices must be observed. The entertainment venues includes bowling alleys, and cultural and tourism facilities such as museums and aquariums.

The state has found the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and admitted daily has increased in the past week. Also, the daily positivity rate has ticked up slightly. He said the rises in numbers have not impacted the ability to care for those in need.

Personal services, gyms, fitness centers, fairs and festivals can move forward as planned with guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said.

“So that said, all in all, we are managing our way through this, which has been a goal from the very outset,” he said.

Holcomb noted that some areas of the nation are seeing numbers increase more dramatically than Indiana’s.

“That just underscores the fact what we’ve said every week, all of us, that this virus is on the prowl, and in some places it’s gaining momentum. It’s not slowing down. That spread is not slowing down. It’s just doing the opposite, and that’s why you see a number of states — even though they maybe reopened recently — they are now going back and closing some of those facilities or closing parts of their economy. We don’t want to find ourselves in that situation, and so understanding that July 4 is right around the corner, where we celebrate our independence, we wanted to make sure we were all on the same page going into this weekend, as we were looking to go from Stage 4 to Stage 5.”

The governor noted, as he has previously, for Hoosiers to continue to take measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The next briefing on the coronavirus from the governor will be at 2:30 p.m. July 8.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

(Image Provided/State of Indiana)

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on June 24, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.