Indiana town listed in ’15 cheapest, safest places to live in the US’

(WISH) — A town in the Indianapolis metro area was listed among the 15 cheapest, safest places to live in the U.S., according to a report issued Friday from GOBankingRates.

The “15 Cheapest, Safest Places To Live in the US” list included cities and towns in the United States that offer the best combination of affordable and safe.

Zionsville, Indiana, with a population of 31,702, was listed in the Top 15. Zionsville is a suburb in southeast Boone County, which is northwest of Indianapolis. The town boasts over 500 acres of parks, and a village-styled downtown area.

According to the report, most cities and towns listed have a few traits in common. Some on the list are in the suburbs, mostly in the Midwest, and some in the East, Mountain West, and South, with populations in the 20,000-40,000 range. Cities in Illinois were listed three times in the Top 15 list. Mississippi and Ohio each have two.

To view the complete list, visit the GOBankingRates website.