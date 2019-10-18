Indiana trooper laid to rest after tragic crash

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The end of a trooper’s watch.

On Friday, Indiana State Police Trooper Peter “Bo” Stephan was honored after his tragic death in a car crash. The 27-year-old’s car ran off the road Oct. 11 while he was on his way to help another officer in Tippecanoe County.

Family and friends were surrounded with love and support from across the nation as crowds gathered at a church south of Kokomo to show their respect and thanks for what trooper Stephan did in life.

“You see, we lost a young man and with so much life ahead,” state police Superintendent Doug Carter said. “A trooper, a public servant, a husband, a dad, brother, son and a friend. “

People lined the streets as red and blue flashes stretched on for miles to light Stephan’s trip to his final resting place.

“Bo loved his job,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “He loved being a trooper. And I know that his brothers and sisters in service will honor that love. I see it already. I’ve seen it since that fateful day.”

In the crowd, representatives visited from 19 different states to show their solidarity.

Kenneth Gordon gave his painting to the family in thanks for what Stephan did for his community.

“His mom’s tear, it just hurt,” Gordon said. “She said to me, ‘Make sure you hug your mom.’ My mom has set me free, but she said, ‘Make sure you hug your mom.'”

Officers said Stephan will live on with them as they continue work he passionately did.

Officers asked people who see a flag at half-staff Friday to think of Stephan and remember the risk police officers take in their jobs.