Indiana University could make SAT, ACT tests optional

Local

by: Assocaited Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Provided Photo/Indiana University)

(AP) – Indiana University could soon stop requiring students to submit ACT or SAT scores with their college applications.

A university spokesman says students applying for fall 2021 could have the option not to submit college standardized testing.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the university’s Board of Trustees recently approved the policy change. IU’s nine individual campuses now must approve and implement their own “test optional” admissions practice.

Hundreds of colleges in recent years have made it optional for applicants to submit test scores in an effort to promote equity and diversify applicant pools.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: