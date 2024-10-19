Indiana University honors John Mellencamp’s art and legacy

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University is celebrating the legacy of musician, artist, and activist John Mellencamp as part of its Homecoming Weekend.

Indiana University’s groundbreaking unveiling features Mellencamp’s artwork for the first time, showcasing a collection of his evocative pieces from 1991 to the present on campus.

“Today, we honor a true Indiana legend,” said Pamela Whitten, president of Indiana University. “He is a man who has touched our hearts with his music, and put our state on the map with his unforgettable talents.”

One of the most highly respected singer-songwriters of his generation, he has a career in music that has spanned over 35 years. He’s a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has received numerous accolades.

“Indiana University has always held a special place in John’s heart,” Whitten said. “For decades, he has called the Bloomington area home, and remains connected to this institution, supporting its mission, and inspiring students to pursue their dreams with passion and integrity.”

Indiana University unveiled a statue honoring John Mellencamp at the Fine Art Plaza on the Bloomington campus. The sculpture symbolizes the iconic artist’s strong connection to his southern Indiana roots.

Mellencamp went up to the microphone and said, “I just want to say thank you very much! I will play you a song, except I will pull a trick as I always do. If you’re in my band, come up here!”

Beyond the unveiling of his statue, “The Paintings of John Mellencamp” exhibition will be on display at the IU Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art until Dec. 15.

Fans come from far and wide to support his invaluable collection, which includes original creative works, photographs, instruments, and memorabilia to enrich students’ and staff’s resources.

Ohio resident and fan Jane Shawyer said, “John Mellencamp is Indiana! I mean everything he has done for his community, the farmers, and the small town. This couldn’t be a more perfect event because it just encapsulates everything he has ever done and what he stands for. He has inspired so many people with his musical talent and artwork. He just is Indiana, and I can’t say that enough, and I’m from Ohio!”