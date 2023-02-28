Local

Indiana University police: no threat to campus after report of armed male

An Indiana University Police Department vehicle is shown Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Police Department on Monday night detained a suspect after warning people to seek safe shelter on a report of an armed male.

An alert issued at 10:20 p.m. Monday said, “IUPD has the suspect detained and has confirmed there is no threat to the campus. Resume normal operations.”

The first alert issued at 9:51 p.m. Monday said an armed person was reported near South Faculty Avenue and East Third Street. That’s on the south end of the campus near Jordan Hall and its greenhouse.

A second alert at 10:09 p.m. Monday said Indiana University Police Department is looking for a male in a dark hoodie who’s carrying a large object in the area of South Fess Avenue and East Third Street. That’s near Beta Sigma Psi fraternity and the Henderson Parking Garage.

People had been alerted to take safe shelter and stay clear of the area before an all-clear was issued.