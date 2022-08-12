Local

Indiana University, Purdue agree to split IUPUI into two separate schools

The gateway sign at Indiana University Purdue University in Indianapolis on Dec. 20, 2019. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Goodbye, IUPUI.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees and Purdue University’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to transform Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis into two separate schools, ending a joint venture that began 52 years ago.

The two schools will be responsible for governing their own academic programs on the current IUPUI campus.

The realignment “calls for a more energized role for each university and the production of more graduates ready to participate in the modern economy,” IU and Purdue said in a joint statement.

“IUPUI’s realignment will create a transformational change across Indiana’s landscape and far beyond,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement. “As Purdue and Indiana University — two of our state’s globally competitive universities — continue to focus on their individual strengths, they will also now create an epicenter for research and a training ground for future-focused innovative fields to ensure students are ready for the modern-day economy.”

The schools expect the transition from IUPUI to be complete in time for the fall 2024 semester, at which time the new academic organizations will become official.

Currently, IU owns and operates the IUPUI campus, but certain programs grant Purdue degrees. Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed Friday, programs will be allocated as follows:

Indiana University

IU will take over the operation of what is now the School of Science at IUPUI, except for its Department of Computer Science, which will become part of Purdue. IU will expand its Luddy School of Informatics, Computing and Engineering with new computer science programs.

IU will be responsible for certain administrative services for both academic organizations and for maintaining the intercollegiate athletic program. The university will continue its programs in fields including business, law, nursing, and social work.

Purdue University

Purdue will assume responsibility for engineering, computer science, and technology as a fully integrated expansion of its West Lafayette campus. Purdue also intends to open a branch of its applied research institute on or near the current IUPUI.