Indiana veterinarian shares tips on protecting your dogs from respiratory illness
Guidance for dog owners on respiratory illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As cases of a mystery respiratory illness continue to affect dogs across the United States, Indiana veterinarians are providing tips for keeping your dogs safe.
Dr. Bret Marsh, a state veterinarian with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, joined News 8 to give insight into the illness, the symptoms to look out for, and advice on what you should and shouldn’t do.
A release from the Board of Animal Health also gave these tips for pet safety.
- Monitor dogs for signs of illness after boarding, holiday travel, or other activities where pets may have commingled with others. If your dog develops a persistent cough or becomes lethargic, see your vet.
- Make sure dogs are up-to-date on all of their vaccines including the distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo, Bordetella, and canine influenza.
- Reduce contact with large numbers of unknown dogs when possible. Just like with other respiratory diseases, dogs put together may be at greater risk for developing illness.
- Keep sick dogs at home if possible – aside from taking them to the vet. Social settings carry inherent risks of disease spread.
- Avoid communal water bowls shared by multiple dogs.
- Be aware that breeds with flat faces may be more susceptible to the negative effects of the illness, so early intervention may be necessary.
Watch the full interview above for more.