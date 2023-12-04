Indiana veterinarian shares tips on protecting your dogs from respiratory illness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As cases of a mystery respiratory illness continue to affect dogs across the United States, Indiana veterinarians are providing tips for keeping your dogs safe.

Dr. Bret Marsh, a state veterinarian with the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, joined News 8 to give insight into the illness, the symptoms to look out for, and advice on what you should and shouldn’t do.

A release from the Board of Animal Health also gave these tips for pet safety.

Monitor dogs for signs of illness after boarding, holiday travel, or other activities where pets may have commingled with others. If your dog develops a persistent cough or becomes lethargic, see your vet.

Make sure dogs are up-to-date on all of their vaccines including the distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza, parvo, Bordetella, and canine influenza.

Reduce contact with large numbers of unknown dogs when possible. Just like with other respiratory diseases, dogs put together may be at greater risk for developing illness.

Keep sick dogs at home if possible – aside from taking them to the vet. Social settings carry inherent risks of disease spread.

Avoid communal water bowls shared by multiple dogs.

Be aware that breeds with flat faces may be more susceptible to the negative effects of the illness, so early intervention may be necessary.

Watch the full interview above for more.

