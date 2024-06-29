Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Vintage Market taking place at Indiana State Fairgrounds

2nd Indiana Vintage Market taking place today

by: Colin Baillie
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From vintage clothing to home décor, and more, the 2nd annual Indiana Vintage Market has set up shop at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This year’s market features over 60 vendors, selling primarily vintage clothing, with other vintage items mixed in such as vintage home goods, vinyl records, and more. 

Tickets for the event are $5 for General Admission, $10 for Early Bird, and kids under 12 are free. Early Bird admission grants you access at 11 a.m., an hour before doors open.  

The Vintage Market runs from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Pop Weaver Youth Pavillion. More than 3,000 people were expected at Saturday’s market

To learn more about the Indiana Vintage Market, enjoy the interview above.

Indiana Vintage Market taking place at Indiana State Fairgrounds

A shopper looks through clothing at the Indiana Vintage Market at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on June 29, 2024.A shopper looks through clothing at the Indiana Vintage Market at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on June 29, 2024.

(WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

1 / 13

1 / 13
  • A shopper looks through clothing at the Indiana Vintage Market at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on June 29, 2024.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IU psychologist speaks on social...
Health Spotlight /
Where to catch fireworks shows...
Local News /
Inmate found dead at Wayne...
Indiana News /
Indiana Grown: Yorktown Farmers Market
Local News /
Ware welcomed to Miami after...
Sports /
Taylor Swift causes Airbnb boom...
Local News /
Indiana Black Expo celebration underway
Multicultural News /
Edey introduced in Memphis as...
Sports /