Indiana Vintage Market taking place at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From vintage clothing to home décor, and more, the 2nd annual Indiana Vintage Market has set up shop at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

This year’s market features over 60 vendors, selling primarily vintage clothing, with other vintage items mixed in such as vintage home goods, vinyl records, and more.

Tickets for the event are $5 for General Admission, $10 for Early Bird, and kids under 12 are free. Early Bird admission grants you access at 11 a.m., an hour before doors open.

The Vintage Market runs from noon to 5 p.m. inside the Pop Weaver Youth Pavillion. More than 3,000 people were expected at Saturday’s market

A shopper looks through clothing at the Indiana Vintage Market at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on June 29, 2024.