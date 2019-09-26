Indiana voters divided on Trump impeachment inquiry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partisan reaction on Capitol Hill from Indiana lawmakers is mirrored by the voters who put them in office.

News 8 talked to folks around Monument Circle Wednesday evening who are divided on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Many expressed support for President Donald Trump.

“I think he’s done a great job,” said Tad Pearson.

“I voted for him. I support him,” said “Michael,” who declined to give his last name over worries it would affect his business.

“He’s done so many good things,” Dee Dee Baron added.

Others expressed support for impeachment.

“I agree with it 100 percent,” said Rickey Pierson.

“I’m for it. I think it’s a great idea,” Sarah Edmond said.

“I’m happy they are finally doing something,” Mercer Suppinger said.

The reaction on Monument Circle reflects the nation as a whole, one highly partisan and divided.

For President Trump’s supporters, the inquiry is just the latest in the fight he’s had to wage since taking office.

“I just wish we could honestly just get along and support our president,” Baron said.

“It’s just ridiculous that we’ve invested so much effort trying to disprove that he’s qualified to run the country,” “Michael” added.

But for many who didn’t vote for him, it’s time to take a stand.

“We have to make sure our president is accountable,” Scott Zoll said.

“It is worth doing so the Democratic Party can show Democratic voters they’re doing something.” added Suppinger.

Even if the House votes to impeach, there likely isn’t enough support in the Republican-controlled Senate to convict the president and remove him from office.

Voters worry the inquiry could bring an even stronger backlash on Democrats.

“I think it’s probably going to backfire because Trump always finds a way to weasel his way out of everything,” Edmond said.

“I would be worried about a backfire effect,” Suppinger said.

But there is a third view expressed by David Koehler who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently undecided about his vote, depending on the options available to him.

“The jury is out on that,” he said.

He is also undecided about the truth.

“It’s difficult to know anyone who is telling the truth, who is not, what is right what is wrong. We live in such a polarized time,” he said. “It’s a lot of he said/she said and what do you do with that in this day and age?”

On this day, 2020 seems a long way off.

But voters are united in one thing, the desire that their side will prevail once and for all in about 13 months.

“I just wish we could all get along and get through to the next election and then see what happens,” Baron said.

A few people told News 8 they don’t follow politics, but that was the minority.

In case you’re wondering, as of Wednesday, Election Day 2020 is 405 days out.