Indiana War Memorial undergoing last phase of $2.1M repair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana War Memorial roof is a key fixture in the Indianapolis skyline and the cause of a $2.1 million repair project.

That project is in its last phase.

The Indiana War Memorial got a new granite roof in 2020 after the old one sprung a leak and caused damage to the inside of the building.

General Stewart Goodwin is the executive director of the Indiana War Memorials Commission.

Goodwin said now that roof is sealed, repairs to the indoor damages can start.

“It’s a plaster ceiling,” Goodwin said. “So, when the water came through, what it did was cause the plaster to become loose, and it discolored it.”

The ceiling is so high inside that crews had to start the scaffolding outside the building before setting it up inside.

“They have to be stabilized,” Goodwin said. “And so, that’s why it’s taken so long. We actually start the scaffolding at the farthest corners of the floor to get it where we can build it up. Where it will reach the ceiling.”

Goodwin had to secure the funding for this large project from the state.

“The expense here obviously is the scaffolding,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said it is crucial these landmarks are preserved.

“We can never forget these people, what they did, so that we can live the way we live today,” Goodwin said.

Indiana War Memorial repairs are expected to be done by September.

Previous Coverage