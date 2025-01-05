23°
INDOT preps for Winter Storm Blair with over 500 trucks

Indy DPW ready for winter storm

by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDOT is sending out a fleet of over 500 trucks to help keep the roads safe during winter storm Blair.

In the west central Indiana region INDOT will have over 130 trucks that will be deployed. 

Blake Dollier, INDOT west central PR relations director, said all hands are on deck Sunday.  

Teams will be out for the duration of storm, working make roads passable. 

“We encourage everybody to let the trucks salt the roads and please avoid any unnecessary travel if possible. That’s another thing we are really trying to get out to the public is that if you can stay off the roadways that would be the best thing,” Dollier said.

If you must leave during Winter Storm Blair, Dollier said take extra precautions like buckling up, keeping your cell phone down, and avoid crowding the plow and being to close.  

You can check out plowed routes from INDOT here

