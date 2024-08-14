Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Women’s Prison maternal health unit runs on charity donations

Prison nursery helps new moms serving time – News 8 at 5

by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Women’s Prison Maternal Health Unit is run entirely by charity donations.

Every item given to new moms living on the unit, including diapers, formula, baby food, and clothes, is a gift.

The unit is most in need of the following items:

  • Dish soap.
  • Wet wipes.
  • Sensitive laundry detergent.
  • Dr. Brown bottles.
  • Regular and sensitive baby wash.
  • Baby lotion.
  • Little swimmers.
  • Baby sunblock.
  • Diaper genie refills.
  • Destin.
  • Glad Ziplic bags.
  • Saline nasal spray.
  • Breastfeeding storage bags.
  • Infants Tylenol.
  • Gas drops.
  • Nail clippers and files.
  • Nasal aspiators.
  • Brush-and-comb sets.
  • Bottle brushes.
  • Formula containers.
  • Lanolin cream.
  • Nursing pads.
  • Nursing bras.
  • Vaseline.
  • Vicks VapoRub.
  • Q-tips.
  • Gerber Stage 1 and Stages 2 foods’ plastic containers.
  • Enfamil formula.
  • Gentle ease and milk based with iron.
  • Outdoor play equipment.

To donate, email Devon Gregory at degregory@idoc.in.gov. Gift cards from Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Visa also are accepted.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Famous Amos cookies’ creator dies...
National News /
I-70 bridge renamed for fallen...
Crime Watch 8 /
Abruptly fired, city’s former police...
I-Team 8 /
Hoosiers with disabilities welcome caravan...
Multicultural News /
Does new Indiana on law...
Multicultural News /
After backlash, Indiana education board...
I-Team 8 /
Indianapolis to host 2025 WNBA...
News /
Fire at Indianapolis airport ruled...
News /