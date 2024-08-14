Indiana Women’s Prison maternal health unit runs on charity donations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Women’s Prison Maternal Health Unit is run entirely by charity donations.

Every item given to new moms living on the unit, including diapers, formula, baby food, and clothes, is a gift.

The unit is most in need of the following items:

Dish soap.

Wet wipes.

Sensitive laundry detergent.

Dr. Brown bottles.

Regular and sensitive baby wash.

Baby lotion.

Little swimmers.

Baby sunblock.

Diaper genie refills.

Destin.

Glad Ziplic bags.

Saline nasal spray.

Breastfeeding storage bags.

Infants Tylenol.

Gas drops.

Nail clippers and files.

Nasal aspiators.

Brush-and-comb sets.

Bottle brushes.

Formula containers.

Lanolin cream.

Nursing pads.

Nursing bras.

Vaseline.

Vicks VapoRub.

Q-tips.

Gerber Stage 1 and Stages 2 foods’ plastic containers.

Enfamil formula.

Gentle ease and milk based with iron.

Outdoor play equipment.

To donate, email Devon Gregory at degregory@idoc.in.gov. Gift cards from Walmart, CVS, Amazon, Dollar Tree, and Visa also are accepted.