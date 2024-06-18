Indiana Youth Film Festival provides safe space for young creatives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Youth Film Festival will be held this weekend in Indianapolis.

Organizers said the state-wide film festival is the only one specifically designed for the young filmmakers of Indiana. They create a safe space for young adults to watch their hard work on a big screen, network, and have fun.

There is a submission process for the artists. According to the Indiana Youth Film Festival website, “The filmmakers who are chosen will be able to showcase the film, have a Q&A, and potentially win awards like Best Comedy, Best Drama, or Audience Choice. The filmmakers will be able to connect with other local creatives at a meet and greet, to ask for advice, guidance, or potential collaboration.”

The festival aims to celebrate and elevate films created by BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, women, and others from traditionally marginalized communities. Their goal is to give young filmmakers a platform to present their work in the way it deserves to be watched.

Saturday will be filled with screenings, panels, Q&As, and workshops, allowing filmmakers to speak candidly about the process of creating their masterpieces. Expect opportunities to connect with other local creatives at a meet and greet, to ask for advice, guidance, or potential collaboration.

The event will be at Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant at 1258 Windsor Street in Indianapolis. There is also a virtual option to attend the festival.

Tickets are still on sale, the all-festival pass is $30. Organizers are also offering group rates for parties of 10 or more — email indianayouthfilm@gmail.com for more information.