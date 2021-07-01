Local

Indianapolis 8-year-old hailed a hero after saving her mother’s life

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- She’s only a child, but her mom credits her with saving her life.

Adryanah Robert’s mother says her family would’ve been planning a funeral for her if it weren’t for her daughter.

“You saved my life,” Brigit Robert said while hugging her children. “You saved my life.”

She was hugging her children just minutes after getting out of the hospital.

“Overwhelmed, Brigit Robert said. “Really overwhelmed, but I’m like, happy.”

The 32-year-old mother was at home at on June 21. She told News 8 she had pneumonia, then suffered a heart attack and collapsed around 9 or 10 that night.

“I was holding him when I collapsed, and that’s all I remember.” Brigit Robert said.

She fell onto her son. Then 8-year-old Adryanah Robert snapped into action.The Bethel Park Elementary second grader says she pulled her 18-month-old brother to safety, grabbed her mom’s cell phone, hit the emergency call button on the home screen and dialed 911 for help.

“I said ‘I need help, my momma ain’t breathing,'” Adryanah Robert said. “She’s laying on the floor.”

Then, Adryanah told News 8 she ran outside and got her neighbors for help.

“I said, ‘My mom’s on the floor. My mom’s on the floor. She’s not breathing,'” Adryanah Robert said.

Brigit Robert wound up spending 10 days in the hospital.

“She saved my life. By the time I made it to the hospital, I was at 12%. She literally saved my life. Like, I wouldn’t be here if she hadn’t did what she did. I’m overwhelmed. I’m happy,” she said.

People who live in the apartment complex were amazed to hear what Adryanah Robert did for her mother.

“That, sir, is absolutely amazing,” Ron Jones, who lives in the apartment complex, said. “She’s a hero, a real hero. It makes me proud to know that we have a hero living here.”

Brigit Robert told News 8, she didn’t teach her daughter what to do in an emergency. Adryanah Robert says she learned from YouTube.

Brigit Robert hopes other families can learn from her daughter’s heroic actions.

“We need to teach the kids not to freeze. We need to teach them to keep moving, keep the situation going because you could potentially die if they don’t,” she said.

Adryanah Robert’s aunt set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses.