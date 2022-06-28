Local

Indianapolis abortion clinic sees influx of patience since Roe v. Wade ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services.

The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.

The clinic says they expect Indiana to restrict abortion quickly and that means women will need to drive to Pennsylvania or Illinois for services. In addition, the clinic says they’re set to close for good, meaning they’re prepared to give their employees enough time to find a new job.

On top of that, they’re afraid patients around the country will need to wait three to four weeks to get help due to the influx.

Planned Parenthood says they’re also seeing a rush in patients. The state director for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, LaKimbda DeSadier said, “We were expecting that, so our navigation team has been ready and answering phone calls, and directing folks, and just kind of letting them know that there are other things that they can be doing and that we are still open, we are still accessible, and abortion is still safe here in Indiana.”

DeSadier says right now the fight for abortion rights is on her priority list.

“We’ve been partnering with our champions at the statehouse, partnering with partners across the state of Indiana about what this next step would look like, and so right now, which is key is mobilization, education, and activation.”