Indianapolis airport busier than usual due to eclipse travel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials say 18,000 people are scheduled to fly out of the Indianapolis International Airport on Tuesday. More than 20% of the passengers flew out before 7 a.m. Now, the airport is planning for increased traffic between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

News 8’s Brittany Noble spoke to Lynnette Williams. Williams performed as part of an eclipse program in Bloomington, and they say they were blown away – both by the eclipse and the crowds.

“Right before we saw you, we were trying to figure out why there were so many people here,” Williams said. “Duh, the eclipse.”

Overall, airport traffic is expected to be about 40% higher than a typical Tuesday at the airport.

“It’s very crowded of people coming into Indiana, and out of Indiana, it’s very crowded,” said a woman who traveled from China to research the eclipse.

The Travel Security Administration suggests passengers arrive at the airport 2 hours before their flight leaves.

“Planning is critical when traveling on busy days like this,” TSA Federal Security Director of Indiana Aaron Batt said. “Arriving at the airport with extra time and knowing what can and can’t be packed in carry-on and checked bags will save you time, and keeps things moving quickly at checkpoints.”

Check out the Indianapolis International Airport website for up-to-the-minute flight information.