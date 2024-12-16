51°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
51° Indianapolis

Ambulance flips over in crash on Indy’s northeast side

An ambulance overturned Sunday night after being involved in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
An ambulance overturned Sunday night after being involved in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An ambulance flipped on its side Sunday night after a crash with at least one other vehicle on Indy’s northeast side.

A News 8 photographer spotted the crash around 11 p.m. at the corner of Michigan and Oriental streets, just east of I-70.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.

News 8 has reached to Indianapolis EMS for additional information.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Klarna froze hiring for an...
Business /
Ex-FBI informant to plead guilty...
News /
Traffic shift coming to 146th...
News /
Purdue wants STEM students in...
Local News /
San Francisco tornado warning highlights...
News /
Schmuhl to step down as...
Indiana News /
Detroit-area library says Chicago man...
Offbeat /
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s portrait...
Indiana News /