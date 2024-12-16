Ambulance flips over in crash on Indy’s northeast side

An ambulance overturned Sunday night after being involved in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An ambulance flipped on its side Sunday night after a crash with at least one other vehicle on Indy’s northeast side.

A News 8 photographer spotted the crash around 11 p.m. at the corner of Michigan and Oriental streets, just east of I-70.

Police have not said what led up to the crash or if there were any injuries.

News 8 has reached to Indianapolis EMS for additional information.