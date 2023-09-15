Indianapolis and Wayne Township firefighters use rope rescue to save woman on train bridge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township and Indianapolis Fire Departments joined forces Thursday evening to rescue an injured woman who fell from a train bridge on the city’s west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department, in collaboration with IFD rope rescue, teamed up to save a woman who fell from a train bridge. The train bridge was 1/4 of a mile south of Crawfordsville Road on the west side of Indianapolis, according to a news release.

The woman’s friend, who was with her at the time, called in for assistance without a specific address. This prompted Wayne Township to launch a search for the friend. After a long search, they found the friend, who called 1/4 mile north of their location.

Officers located the victim, who fell off the bridge and down an embankment.

Rope teams were called in to assist and discovered that the best way to get the victim out would be from Crawfordsville Road and Louise Lane, but they had a 1/4 mile hike to get there.

Rope teams began the hike to attach her to the rope system they had in place to bring her to flat ground.

She was transported to a trauma center, where her condition is unknown.