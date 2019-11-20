Indianapolis Animal Care: Call before surrendering pets

Chulis is 10 years old and described as “a big sweetheart and cuddle buddy” at the Indianapolis Animal Care Services shelter. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Animal Care Services)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking people to call before surrendering pets because of a lack of space in its shelter.

The shelter said Wednesday that despite 101 animals being adopted in Friday’s Late-Night Adopt-a-Thon, 150 additional pets have been brought to the shelter since Saturday.

Right now all adoptions are free. Adoptions include a microchip, spay/neuter surgery and all age-appropriate vaccines.

“Due to the lack of space, we are strongly urging anyone who is considering surrendering their pet to call the shelter to set up an appointment,” said a news release from Animal Care Services. “The number is 317-327-1397, you will need to select OPTION 3. Due to the staff being busy with animals at the shelter, there is a high probability that you will need to leave a message. By making an appointment, this will allow us to get animals out of the shelter and into new homes.”

The shelter will be closed Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving.