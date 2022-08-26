Local

Indianapolis Animal Care Services hosting Clear the Shelters adoption event

INDIANAPOLS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services will host a Clear the Shelters adoption event for dogs and cats on Saturday.

During the event, Indy ACS will waive adoption fees.

The shelter has been taking in a lot of animals and has struggled with being over capacity since February.

The Clear the Shelter event will be held at Indy ACS shelter, located at 26000 S. Harding St. from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The shelter urges potential adopters to go on their website and look at the cats and dogs up for adoption and submit pre-adoption paperwork before stopping by.

“It will make your visit go much smoother if you have a couple of dogs picked out that you want to meet, or cats,” Roxie Randall, Indy ACS manager of community outreach, said.

Adopters will also receive a free goodie bag, while supplies last.