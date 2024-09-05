Indianapolis Animal Care Services limits intake after dog’s sudden death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services has restricted animal intake to emergency cases only after a dog unexpectedly died less than 24 hours after showing symptoms of illness, according to city officials on Thursday. The shelter is awaiting test results from samples sent for analysis, which officials say is part of its protocol.

In the interim, the shelter will focus on managing and treating its current animal population.

New animals will only be accepted if they are injured or pose a public safety risk.

Adoptions remain open, with 162 dogs and 43 cats currently available for adoption. The shelter encouraged the public to visit and consider adopting to help alleviate overcrowding, which can mitigate the spread of potential diseases.

The shelter is located at 2600 S. Harding St., and is open Friday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Those adopting new pets are advised to monitor their new pets for any signs of illness and consult a veterinarian if concerns arise.

IACS plans to resume normal intake procedures for non-emergency cases once test results are received and after necessary quarantine measures.