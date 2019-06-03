Indianapolis Animal Care Services offers free adoptions until June 22

(Provided Photo/IACS via Petfinder)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis Animal Care Services is waiving the adoption fees on nearly 900 animals, hoping future pet owners will help clear the shelter.

Adoption fees, which include spaying or neutering, microchip, vaccinations and heartworm testing, will be waived until June 22.

The shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St. is open for adoptions:

Sunday-Tuesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday: closed

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

If you'd like to peruse the pets, you can search the shelter's website by animal, breed, age and size.

Frodo, Chewie, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell are just a few of the animals waiting to be adopted into their forever homes.

