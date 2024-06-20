Indianapolis Art Center hosts 4th annual Summer Jazz Concert Series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Art Center is gearing up for its fourth annual summer concert series, showcasing local jazz talent against the backdrop of scenic views and a relaxed evening atmosphere.

David Allee, director of the Indie Jazz Fest stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins.

During their interview, he highlighted the importance of the series in celebrating Indianapolis’s vibrant music scene.

“It’s a project that we do year-round to showcase our city’s musicians on a national scale,” Allee said. “Tonight, we kick off with ‘From the 317,’ featuring Rob Dixon, Sarah Scarborough, and Josh Kaufman.”

The series, known for its diversity and community engagement, will continue throughout the summer with upcoming performances in July and August. “We’re bringing the best of Indianapolis to our audiences,” Allee added, emphasizing the series’ role in promoting local talent like never before.

Allee also discussed the significance of Indianapolis in the jazz world, citing musicians like Wes Montgomery and JJ Johnson. “Indianapolis continues to stack up well nationally,” he said, noting the city’s growing number of jazz venues and performances.

When asked about his favorite local artist, Allee was enthusiastic but diplomatic. “I can’t pick just one,” he chuckled. “There’s such a wealth of talent here that every night offers a different and equally enjoyable experience.”

“From The 317” Featuring Rob Dixon and Josh Kaufman Indianapolis Arts Center Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Blue Side Tad Robinson, Gordon Bonham & Sadie Johnson Indianapolis Arts Center Thursday, July 18

Pianist and composer Steve Allee Rob Dixon, John Raymond, Jon Wood & Richard “Sleepy” Floyd Indianapolis Arts Center Thursday, August 15



The summer series is a precursor to the larger Indie Jazz Fest scheduled for late September, further solidifying Indianapolis’s reputation as a hub for jazz enthusiasts.

For tickets and more information about the upcoming concerts, click here.